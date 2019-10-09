Nexus Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,731,000 after buying an additional 4,401,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 348,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,911. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $92.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $1.091 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

