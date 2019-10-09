Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.18 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. In the last week, Newton has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00210183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01035318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00093297 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

