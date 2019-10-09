Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,532,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,538. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.