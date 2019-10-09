Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 495,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78,433 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.50. 1,922,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.98.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

