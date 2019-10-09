New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crow Point Partners LLC

Crow Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in New Relic by 7,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Relic by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after acquiring an additional 267,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of NEWR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 423,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,148. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $241,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,204 shares of company stock worth $6,028,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

