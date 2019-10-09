New Capital Management LP Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

New Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. 4,009,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $76.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.