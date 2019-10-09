Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.75, 215,550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 296,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

