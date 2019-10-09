Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,471. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

