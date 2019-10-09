Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,720.24. 285,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $850.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,780.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,847.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,256.29.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

