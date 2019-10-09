Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 8,251 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,059. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2612 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

