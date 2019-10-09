Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Receives Negative Rating from OTR Global

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)‘s stock had its “negative” rating restated by stock analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.51.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,353. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 434,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,228,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 66.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

