Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Navient stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,002,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,099,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,265,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navient by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

