Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.62

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.02. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.