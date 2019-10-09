Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.62

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.02. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
