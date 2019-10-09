Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.65 Million

Analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $630.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.24 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $600.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 78.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.