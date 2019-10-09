Narrative Price Up 142.1% This Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $202,754.00 and $63.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last week, Narrative has traded 142.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00205531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.01069622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090283 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,427,331 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

