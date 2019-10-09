Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Cap of $106.23 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $106.23 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009298 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,587.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.02224428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.61 or 0.02771345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00693054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00663893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00442910 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitinka, RightBTC, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Binance, Nanex, Coindeal, CoinEx, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

