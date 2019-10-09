Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,407. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

