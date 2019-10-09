Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 338.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($3.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,183,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $260,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,603 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

