Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $565.72

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.72 and traded as low as $605.00. Murgitroyd Group shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 577.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Murgitroyd Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Murgitroyd Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

