MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 0.6%

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.06 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), 15,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 110,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 million and a P/E ratio of -13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.20.

About MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

