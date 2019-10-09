Moon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. FOX accounts for 8.7% of Moon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. 100,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,762. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

