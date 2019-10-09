Monoeci (XMCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,653.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Monoeci has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. One Monoeci coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monoeci has a total market cap of $35,653.00 and $10.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00874410 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Monoeci

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

