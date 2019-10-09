MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00013806 BTC on popular exchanges including Fisco, Bittrex, Bitbank and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and $1.25 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,619.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.02212476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.02 or 0.02768359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00690197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00663459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00441081 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Zaif, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

