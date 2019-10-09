Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 1,226,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,715. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

