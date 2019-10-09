Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Down 1.3%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.64, 11,218 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 413,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

