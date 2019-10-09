Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on Mimecast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $6,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,052,465.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $539,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $601,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,632 shares of company stock worth $18,252,733 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.17. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

