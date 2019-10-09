Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.56). Analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $144,988.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,925,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,294,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,612,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

