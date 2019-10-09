Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,668. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

