Methode Electronics Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NYSE:MEI opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $123,162. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

