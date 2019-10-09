Methanex’s (MX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.30. 88,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,493. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$40.11 and a 1-year high of C$103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$982.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$973.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Allard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.65 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at C$396,385.65. Also, Director John Floren purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,733 shares in the company, valued at C$3,508,252.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

