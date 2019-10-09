Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.77

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 60520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDP. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.63 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

In other Meredith news, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,854.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett bought 1,250 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.