Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.26

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.26 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 342915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.12.

About Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC)

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

