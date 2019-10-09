MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 44000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Get MedX Health alerts:

MedX Health (CVE:MDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.