Matchpool Trading Down 6.7% This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Liqui. Matchpool has a market cap of $209,703.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.01051566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

