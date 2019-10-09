Masari Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $993.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Masari has a market cap of $480,549.00 and approximately $993.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

