Mark Zuckerberg Sells 118,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $21,333,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $21,093,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $23,489,712.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $21,440,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.54, for a total transaction of $23,429,424.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $23,578,888.00.

FB stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.85. 6,813,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000,512. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.