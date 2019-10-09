Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 586,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 632,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 402,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,972,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.