Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BB&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BB&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BB&T by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,808,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,187,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 41,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

