Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $296.01. 41,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.