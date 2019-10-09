Manchester Financial Inc. Has $8.92 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 414,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $84.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

