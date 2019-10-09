Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.87. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

