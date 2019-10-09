MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.19

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 206509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.14.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

