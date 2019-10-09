Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Reduced by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 613,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $179.22. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.