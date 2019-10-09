Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 503,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,758 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,893,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after buying an additional 1,699,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 860.2% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,538,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 1,378,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,134,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 215,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,704. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

