Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,551,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 234,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,238. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

