Lucia Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

