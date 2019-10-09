Lucia Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,465 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. 10,165,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,888,346. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

