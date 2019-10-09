Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,419. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

