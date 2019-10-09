Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premise Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 212,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 98,311 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 648,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 949,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,727. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.