Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 329.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 452,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

